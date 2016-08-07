版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 21:22 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 66kg last 64 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 66kg last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Zhansay Smagulov (Kazakhstan) beat Jasper Lefevere (Belgium) 000-000s3   
Antoine Bouchard (Canada) beat Raymond Ovinou (Papua New Guinea) 100-000

