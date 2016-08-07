Olympics-Judo-Men's 66kg last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 66kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Masashi Ebinuma (Japan) beat Charles Chibana (Brazil) 101-000 Ma Duanbin (China) beat Fouad Anass (Djibouti) 110-000 Wander Mateo (Dominican Republic) beat Rodrick Kuku (Democratic Republic of the Congo) 010s3-000s1 Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Dzmitry Shershan (Belarus) 001s1-000s1 Sergiu Oleinic (Portugal) beat Georgii Zantaraia (Ukraine) 001s3-000 Adrian Gomboc (Slovenia) beat Vazha Margvelashvili (Georgia) 100-000s1 Jayme Mata (Aruba) beat Joe Mahit (Vanuatu) 100-000 Mathews Punza (Zambia) beat Golan Pollack (Israel) 100-000 Imad Bassou (Morocco) beat Nathan Katz (Australia) 001s3-000s1 Kilian Le Blouch (France) beat Colin Oates (Britain) 000s2-000s3 Antoine Bouchard (Canada) beat Mikhail Pulyaev (Russia) 001s1-000s1 Fabio Basile (Italy) beat Sebastian Seidl (Germany) 100-000 An Baul (South Korea) beat Zhansay Smagulov (Kazakhstan) 110-000s2 Nijat Shikhalizada (Azerbaijan) beat Sugoi Uriarte (Spain) 001s2-000s2 Houd Zourdani (Algeria) beat Yigal Kopinsky (Surinam) 100s1-000 Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj (Mongolia) beat Sulaiman Hamad (Saudi Arabia) 100s1-000s1
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.