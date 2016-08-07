版本:
Olympics-Judo-Men's 66kg last 32 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 66kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Masashi Ebinuma (Japan) beat Charles Chibana (Brazil) 101-000                                      
Ma Duanbin (China) beat Fouad Anass (Djibouti) 110-000                                             
Wander Mateo (Dominican Republic) beat Rodrick Kuku (Democratic Republic of the Congo) 010s3-000s1 
Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Dzmitry Shershan (Belarus) 001s1-000s1                            
Sergiu Oleinic (Portugal) beat Georgii Zantaraia (Ukraine) 001s3-000                               
Adrian Gomboc (Slovenia) beat Vazha Margvelashvili (Georgia) 100-000s1                             
Jayme Mata (Aruba) beat Joe Mahit (Vanuatu) 100-000                                                
Mathews Punza (Zambia) beat Golan Pollack (Israel) 100-000                                         
Imad Bassou (Morocco) beat Nathan Katz (Australia) 001s3-000s1                                     
Kilian Le Blouch (France) beat Colin Oates (Britain) 000s2-000s3                                   
Antoine Bouchard (Canada) beat Mikhail Pulyaev (Russia) 001s1-000s1                                
Fabio Basile (Italy) beat Sebastian Seidl (Germany) 100-000                                        
An Baul (South Korea) beat Zhansay Smagulov (Kazakhstan) 110-000s2                                 
Nijat Shikhalizada (Azerbaijan) beat Sugoi Uriarte (Spain) 001s2-000s2                             
Houd Zourdani (Algeria) beat Yigal Kopinsky (Surinam) 100s1-000                                    
Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj (Mongolia) beat Sulaiman Hamad (Saudi Arabia) 100s1-000s1

