奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 23:28 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 66kg last 16 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 66kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Wander Mateo (Dominican Republic) beat Sergiu Oleinic (Portugal) 100s1-000s1 
Masashi Ebinuma (Japan) beat Ma Duanbin (China) 111-000                      
Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Jayme Mata (Aruba) 100-000                  
An Baul (South Korea) beat Kilian Le Blouch (France) 110s1-000s2             
Adrian Gomboc (Slovenia) beat Mathews Punza (Zambia) 101-000                 
Antoine Bouchard (Canada) beat Imad Bassou (Morocco) 001s2-000s3             
Fabio Basile (Italy) beat Nijat Shikhalizada (Azerbaijan) 110s1-000s1        
Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj (Mongolia) beat Houd Zourdani (Algeria) 101-000s2

