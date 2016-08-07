Olympics-Judo-Men's 66kg last 16 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 66kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Wander Mateo (Dominican Republic) beat Sergiu Oleinic (Portugal) 100s1-000s1 Masashi Ebinuma (Japan) beat Ma Duanbin (China) 111-000 Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Jayme Mata (Aruba) 100-000 An Baul (South Korea) beat Kilian Le Blouch (France) 110s1-000s2 Adrian Gomboc (Slovenia) beat Mathews Punza (Zambia) 101-000 Antoine Bouchard (Canada) beat Imad Bassou (Morocco) 001s2-000s3 Fabio Basile (Italy) beat Nijat Shikhalizada (Azerbaijan) 110s1-000s1 Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj (Mongolia) beat Houd Zourdani (Algeria) 101-000s2
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.