奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 00:02 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Judo-Men's 66kg quarterfinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 66kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Masashi Ebinuma (Japan) beat Wander Mateo (Dominican Republic) 111-000s2 
Fabio Basile (Italy) beat Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj (Mongolia) 100s1-000     
An Baul (South Korea) beat Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) 010s1-000s2       
Adrian Gomboc (Slovenia) beat Antoine Bouchard (Canada) 100s2-000s1

