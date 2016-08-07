版本:
Olympics-Judo-Men's 66kg repechage final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 66kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Antoine Bouchard (Canada) beat Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj (Mongolia) 010s3-000s1  
Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Wander Mateo (Dominican Republic) 100s2-000

