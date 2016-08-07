版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 03:59 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 66kg semifinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 66kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Fabio Basile (Italy) beat Adrian Gomboc (Slovenia) 000-000s2   
An Baul (South Korea) beat Masashi Ebinuma (Japan) 001s1-000s1

