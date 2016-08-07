版本:
Olympics-Judo-Men's 66kg bronze medal match results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 66kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Masashi Ebinuma (Japan) beat Antoine Bouchard (Canada) 101s1-000  
Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Adrian Gomboc (Slovenia) 110-000

