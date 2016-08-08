版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 22:19 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 73kg last 64 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 73kg last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Magdiel Estrada (Cuba) beat Jaromir Jezek (Czech Republic) 010s2-002 
Pierre Duprat (France) beat Hong Kuk Hyon (North Korea) 100s1-000s1  
Didar Khamza (Kazakhstan) beat Faye Njie (Gambia) 002s2-000

