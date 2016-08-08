Olympics-Judo-Men's 73kg last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 73kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Odbayar Ganbaatar (Mongolia) beat Mohamed Mohyeldin (Egypt) 100-001s1 Victor Scvortov (United Arab Emirates) beat Zeyad Mater (Yemen) 101-000s1 Shohei Ono (Japan) beat Miguel Murillo (Costa Rica) 100-000s3 Nick Delpopolo (U.S.) beat Ahmed Goumar (Niger) 100s1-000s2 Chamara Repiyallage (Sri Lanka) beat Benjamin Waterhouse (American Samoa) 101s1-000s4 Lasha Shavdatuashvili (Georgia) beat Magdiel Estrada (Cuba) 100-000s1 Igor Wandtke (Germany) beat Josue Deprez (Haiti) 000-000s1 Saiyin Jirigala (China) beat Alex Pombo (Brazil) 001-000 Sagi Muki (Israel) beat Rok Draksic (Slovenia) 100s2-000 Jake Bensted (Australia) beat Andrew Thomas Mlugu (Tanzania) 100-000 Denis Iartcev (Russia) beat Pierre Duprat (France) 000-000s1 Miklos Ungvari (Hungary) beat Nuno Saraiva (Portugal) 011s1-000 Dirk Van Tichelt (Belgium) beat Morad Zemouri (Qatar) 100-000 Dex Elmont (Netherlands) beat Mirali Sharipov (Uzbekistan) 010s1-000s1 An Chang-Rim (South Korea) beat Mohamad Kasem (Syria) 110-000 Rustam Orujov (Azerbaijan) beat Didar Khamza (Kazakhstan) 000s2-000s3
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.