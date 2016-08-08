版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 23:31 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 73kg last 32 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 73kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Odbayar Ganbaatar (Mongolia) beat Mohamed Mohyeldin (Egypt) 100-001s1                 
Victor Scvortov (United Arab Emirates) beat Zeyad Mater (Yemen) 101-000s1             
Shohei Ono (Japan) beat Miguel Murillo (Costa Rica) 100-000s3                         
Nick Delpopolo (U.S.) beat Ahmed Goumar (Niger) 100s1-000s2                           
Chamara Repiyallage (Sri Lanka) beat Benjamin Waterhouse (American Samoa) 101s1-000s4 
Lasha Shavdatuashvili (Georgia) beat Magdiel Estrada (Cuba) 100-000s1                 
Igor Wandtke (Germany) beat Josue Deprez (Haiti) 000-000s1                            
Saiyin Jirigala (China) beat Alex Pombo (Brazil) 001-000                              
Sagi Muki (Israel) beat Rok Draksic (Slovenia) 100s2-000                              
Jake Bensted (Australia) beat Andrew Thomas Mlugu (Tanzania) 100-000                  
Denis Iartcev (Russia) beat Pierre Duprat (France) 000-000s1                          
Miklos Ungvari (Hungary) beat Nuno Saraiva (Portugal) 011s1-000                       
Dirk Van Tichelt (Belgium) beat Morad Zemouri (Qatar) 100-000                         
Dex Elmont (Netherlands) beat Mirali Sharipov (Uzbekistan) 010s1-000s1                
An Chang-Rim (South Korea) beat Mohamad Kasem (Syria) 110-000                         
Rustam Orujov (Azerbaijan) beat Didar Khamza (Kazakhstan) 000s2-000s3

