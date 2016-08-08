Olympics-Judo-Men's 73kg last 16 results

Boxing-Double Olympic champion Adams to turn professional
LONDON, Jan 23 Double gold medallist Nicola Adams is set to turn professional at the age of 34 after being released from her contract with Britain's Olympic boxing programme on Monday.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 73kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Nick Delpopolo (U.S.) beat Odbayar Ganbaatar (Mongolia) 010s2-000s2 Shohei Ono (Japan) beat Victor Scvortov (United Arab Emirates) 100-000 Lasha Shavdatuashvili (Georgia) beat Chamara Repiyallage (Sri Lanka) 100-000s2 Sagi Muki (Israel) beat Igor Wandtke (Germany) 010s3-000s2 Denis Iartcev (Russia) beat Saiyin Jirigala (China) 100s1-000s1 Dirk Van Tichelt (Belgium) beat An Chang-Rim (South Korea) 010s3-000s2 Miklos Ungvari (Hungary) beat Dex Elmont (Netherlands) 100s1-000s1 Rustam Orujov (Azerbaijan) beat Jake Bensted (Australia) 100-000s1
BERLIN, Jan 22 A ban of Russia from the 2018 winter Olympics and possibly the 2020 Tokyo summer Games should be considered if there was state-run doping in the country, Germany's Olympic Committee chief Alfons Hoermann said on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 20 The last time Roger Federer met Tomas Berdych before the fourth round of a tournament, the Czech was 22 years old and the pair were at the Beijing Olympics.