版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 23:32 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 73kg last 16 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 73kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Nick Delpopolo (U.S.) beat Odbayar Ganbaatar (Mongolia) 010s2-000s2            
Shohei Ono (Japan) beat Victor Scvortov (United Arab Emirates) 100-000         
Lasha Shavdatuashvili (Georgia) beat Chamara Repiyallage (Sri Lanka) 100-000s2 
Sagi Muki (Israel) beat Igor Wandtke (Germany) 010s3-000s2                     
Denis Iartcev (Russia) beat Saiyin Jirigala (China) 100s1-000s1                
Dirk Van Tichelt (Belgium) beat An Chang-Rim (South Korea) 010s3-000s2         
Miklos Ungvari (Hungary) beat Dex Elmont (Netherlands) 100s1-000s1             
Rustam Orujov (Azerbaijan) beat Jake Bensted (Australia) 100-000s1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐