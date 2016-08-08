版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 00:11 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 73kg quarterfinal results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 73kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Shohei Ono (Japan) beat Lasha Shavdatuashvili (Georgia) 010-000      
Sagi Muki (Israel) beat Nick Delpopolo (U.S.) 100s1-000              
Dirk Van Tichelt (Belgium) beat Denis Iartcev (Russia) 011s2-010     
Rustam Orujov (Azerbaijan) beat Miklos Ungvari (Hungary) 010s3-000s2

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐