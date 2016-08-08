版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 03:07 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 73kg repechage final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 73kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Miklos Ungvari (Hungary) beat Nick Delpopolo (U.S.) 000s1-000s2     
Lasha Shavdatuashvili (Georgia) beat Denis Iartcev (Russia) 100-001

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐