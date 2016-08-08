版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 03:40 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 73kg semifinal results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 73kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Rustam Orujov (Azerbaijan) beat Sagi Muki (Israel) 001s3-000s3 
Shohei Ono (Japan) beat Dirk Van Tichelt (Belgium) 111-000s1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐