版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 04:26 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 73kg bronze medal match results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 73kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Dirk Van Tichelt (Belgium) beat Miklos Ungvari (Hungary) 100-000  
Lasha Shavdatuashvili (Georgia) beat Sagi Muki (Israel) 100-000s2

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐