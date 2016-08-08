版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 04:35 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 73kg final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 73kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Shohei Ono (Japan) beat Rustam Orujov (Azerbaijan) 110s1-000

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐