奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 21:36 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 81kg last 64 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 81kg last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Matteo Marconcini (Italy) beat Kodo Nakano (Philippines) 100-000

