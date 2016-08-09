Olympics-Judo-Men's 81kg last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 81kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Mohamed Abdelaal (Egypt) beat Uuganbaatar Otgonbaatar (Mongolia) 101-000 Travis Stevens (U.S.) beat Robin Pacek (Sweden) 001s1-000s1 Khasan Khalmurzaev (Russia) beat Saeid Mollaei (Iran) 000s2-000s3 Shakhzodbek Sabirov (Uzbekistan) beat Josateki Naulu (Fiji) 100s1-001 Emmanuel Lucenti (Argentina) beat Nacif Elias (Lebanon) 100s1-000 Lee Seung-Su (South Korea) beat Eoin Coughlan (Australia) 100-000s1 Ivaylo Ivanov (Bulgaria) beat Frank de Wit (Netherlands) 110s2-000s1 Antoine Valois-Fortier (Canada) beat Loic Pietri (France) 001-000s1 Sergiu Toma (United Arab Emirates) beat Sven Maresch (Germany) 101s2-000s4 Valeriu Duminica (Moldova) beat Srdjan Mrvaljevic (Montenegro) 002s3-000 Victor Penalber (Brazil) beat Marlon August (Mozambique) 100-000s2 Matteo Marconcini (Italy) beat Joachim Bottieau (Belgium) 000-000s1 Paul Kibikai (Gabon) beat Hussein Al-Aameri (Iraq) 000s1-000s2 Juan Diego Turcios (El Salvador) beat Roman Moustopoulos (Greece) 100s1-000s2 Takanori Nagase (Japan) beat Laszlo Csoknyai (Hungary) 001s2-000s3 Avtandil Tchrikishvili (Georgia) beat Ivan Silva (Cuba) 001s1-000
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.