版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 22:35 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 81kg last 32 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 81kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Mohamed Abdelaal (Egypt) beat Uuganbaatar Otgonbaatar (Mongolia) 101-000      
Travis Stevens (U.S.) beat Robin Pacek (Sweden) 001s1-000s1                   
Khasan Khalmurzaev (Russia) beat Saeid Mollaei (Iran) 000s2-000s3             
Shakhzodbek Sabirov (Uzbekistan) beat Josateki Naulu (Fiji) 100s1-001         
Emmanuel Lucenti (Argentina) beat Nacif Elias (Lebanon) 100s1-000             
Lee Seung-Su (South Korea) beat Eoin Coughlan (Australia) 100-000s1           
Ivaylo Ivanov (Bulgaria) beat Frank de Wit (Netherlands) 110s2-000s1          
Antoine Valois-Fortier (Canada) beat Loic Pietri (France) 001-000s1           
Sergiu Toma (United Arab Emirates) beat Sven Maresch (Germany) 101s2-000s4    
Valeriu Duminica (Moldova) beat Srdjan Mrvaljevic (Montenegro) 002s3-000      
Victor Penalber (Brazil) beat Marlon August (Mozambique) 100-000s2            
Matteo Marconcini (Italy) beat Joachim Bottieau (Belgium) 000-000s1           
Paul Kibikai (Gabon) beat Hussein Al-Aameri (Iraq) 000s1-000s2                
Juan Diego Turcios (El Salvador) beat Roman Moustopoulos (Greece) 100s1-000s2 
Takanori Nagase (Japan) beat Laszlo Csoknyai (Hungary) 001s2-000s3            
Avtandil Tchrikishvili (Georgia) beat Ivan Silva (Cuba) 001s1-000

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐