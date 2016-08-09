Olympics-Judo-Men's 81kg last 16 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 81kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Khasan Khalmurzaev (Russia) beat Mohamed Abdelaal (Egypt) 010s1-000s2 Antoine Valois-Fortier (Canada) beat Emmanuel Lucenti (Argentina) 010-010s3 Travis Stevens (U.S.) beat Shakhzodbek Sabirov (Uzbekistan) 101s1-000s2 Ivaylo Ivanov (Bulgaria) beat Lee Seung-Su (South Korea) 010s2-000 Matteo Marconcini (Italy) beat Valeriu Duminica (Moldova) 110s1-010s1 Sergiu Toma (United Arab Emirates) beat Victor Penalber (Brazil) 101s1-001 Avtandil Tchrikishvili (Georgia) beat Juan Diego Turcios (El Salvador) 000-000s2 Takanori Nagase (Japan) beat Paul Kibikai (Gabon) 100-000s1
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.