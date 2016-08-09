版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 23:55 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 81kg last 16 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 81kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Khasan Khalmurzaev (Russia) beat Mohamed Abdelaal (Egypt) 010s1-000s2            
Antoine Valois-Fortier (Canada) beat Emmanuel Lucenti (Argentina) 010-010s3      
Travis Stevens (U.S.) beat Shakhzodbek Sabirov (Uzbekistan) 101s1-000s2          
Ivaylo Ivanov (Bulgaria) beat Lee Seung-Su (South Korea) 010s2-000               
Matteo Marconcini (Italy) beat Valeriu Duminica (Moldova) 110s1-010s1            
Sergiu Toma (United Arab Emirates) beat Victor Penalber (Brazil) 101s1-001       
Avtandil Tchrikishvili (Georgia) beat Juan Diego Turcios (El Salvador) 000-000s2 
Takanori Nagase (Japan) beat Paul Kibikai (Gabon) 100-000s1

