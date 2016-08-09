版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 00:13 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 81kg quarterfinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 81kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Travis Stevens (U.S.) beat Ivaylo Ivanov (Bulgaria) 100-000s1                
Avtandil Tchrikishvili (Georgia) beat Matteo Marconcini (Italy) 011s2-000s1  
Khasan Khalmurzaev (Russia) beat Antoine Valois-Fortier (Canada) 010s1-000s1 
Sergiu Toma (United Arab Emirates) beat Takanori Nagase (Japan) 001s3-000

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐