2016年 8月 10日 星期三 03:10 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 81kg repechage final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 81kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Takanori Nagase (Japan) beat Antoine Valois-Fortier (Canada) 100-000s1 
Matteo Marconcini (Italy) beat Ivaylo Ivanov (Bulgaria) 100-000

