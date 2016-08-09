版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Men's 81kg bronze medal match results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 81kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Takanori Nagase (Japan) beat Avtandil Tchrikishvili (Georgia) 001s2-000   
Sergiu Toma (United Arab Emirates) beat Matteo Marconcini (Italy) 100-000

