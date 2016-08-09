版本:
中国
2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:38 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 81kg final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 81kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Khasan Khalmurzaev (Russia) beat Travis Stevens (U.S.) 100-000

