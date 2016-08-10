版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 21:21 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 90kg last 64 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 90kg last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Asley Gonzalez (Cuba) beat Martin Michel (Bolivia) 110-000                   
Thomas Briceno (Chile) beat Ibrahim Khalaf (Jordan) 011-000s3                
Sherali Juraev (Uzbekistan) beat Abderrahmane Benamadi (Algeria) 000s1-000s2

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐