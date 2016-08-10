版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 22:43 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 90kg last 32 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 90kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Asley Gonzalez (Cuba) beat Quedjau Nhabali (Ukraine) 101-000                         
Otgonbaatar Lkhagvasuren (Mongolia) beat Noel van 't End (Netherlands) 100-000s1     
Ovini Uera (Nauru) beat Renick James (Belize) 100-000s1                              
Celtus Williams Abiola Dossou Yovo (Benin) beat Celio Dias (Portugal) 100s1-001s1    
Varlam Liparteliani (Georgia) beat Komronshokh Ustopiriyon (Tajikistan) 100s1-000s2  
Marcus Nyman (Sweden) beat Sherali Juraev (Uzbekistan) 101-001s1                     
Tiago Camilo (Brazil) beat Zack Piontek (South Africa) 101s1-000s1                   
Mammadali Mehdiyev (Azerbaijan) beat Kirill Denisov (Russia) 100s2-000s2             
Cheng Xunzhao (China) beat Ilias Iliadis (Greece) 100-000                            
Krisztian Toth (Hungary) beat Kiplangat Sang (Kenya) 100s1-000s4                     
Colton Brown (U.S.) beat Iszlam Monier Suliman (Sudan) 100-000                       
Popole Misenga (Democratic Republic of the Congo) beat Avtar Singh (India) 001-000s2 
Alexandre Iddir (France) beat Ciril Grossklaus (Switzerland) 000s1-000s2             
Aleksandar Kukolj (Serbia) beat Mihael Zgank (Slovenia) 100-000s1                    
Gwak Dong Han (South Korea) beat Thomas Briceno (Chile) 100-000s2                    
Mashu Baker (Japan) beat Marc Odenthal (Germany) 100-000

