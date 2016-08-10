Olympics-Judo-Men's 90kg last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 90kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Asley Gonzalez (Cuba) beat Quedjau Nhabali (Ukraine) 101-000 Otgonbaatar Lkhagvasuren (Mongolia) beat Noel van 't End (Netherlands) 100-000s1 Ovini Uera (Nauru) beat Renick James (Belize) 100-000s1 Celtus Williams Abiola Dossou Yovo (Benin) beat Celio Dias (Portugal) 100s1-001s1 Varlam Liparteliani (Georgia) beat Komronshokh Ustopiriyon (Tajikistan) 100s1-000s2 Marcus Nyman (Sweden) beat Sherali Juraev (Uzbekistan) 101-001s1 Tiago Camilo (Brazil) beat Zack Piontek (South Africa) 101s1-000s1 Mammadali Mehdiyev (Azerbaijan) beat Kirill Denisov (Russia) 100s2-000s2 Cheng Xunzhao (China) beat Ilias Iliadis (Greece) 100-000 Krisztian Toth (Hungary) beat Kiplangat Sang (Kenya) 100s1-000s4 Colton Brown (U.S.) beat Iszlam Monier Suliman (Sudan) 100-000 Popole Misenga (Democratic Republic of the Congo) beat Avtar Singh (India) 001-000s2 Alexandre Iddir (France) beat Ciril Grossklaus (Switzerland) 000s1-000s2 Aleksandar Kukolj (Serbia) beat Mihael Zgank (Slovenia) 100-000s1 Gwak Dong Han (South Korea) beat Thomas Briceno (Chile) 100-000s2 Mashu Baker (Japan) beat Marc Odenthal (Germany) 100-000
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.