版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 00:06 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Judo-Men's 90kg quarterfinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 90kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Varlam Liparteliani (Georgia) beat Otgonbaatar Lkhagvasuren (Mongolia) 000s1-000s2 
Gwak Dong Han (South Korea) beat Mammadali Mehdiyev (Azerbaijan) 100s2-000s4       
Cheng Xunzhao (China) beat Marcus Nyman (Sweden) 100s1-000s1                       
Mashu Baker (Japan) beat Alexandre Iddir (France) 100-000

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐