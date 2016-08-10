版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 23:40 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 90kg last 16 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 90kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Otgonbaatar Lkhagvasuren (Mongolia) beat Asley Gonzalez (Cuba) 100s2-000s4         
Mammadali Mehdiyev (Azerbaijan) beat Tiago Camilo (Brazil) 011s3-001s1             
Varlam Liparteliani (Georgia) beat Ovini Uera (Nauru) 100s1-000                    
Marcus Nyman (Sweden) beat Celtus Williams Abiola Dossou Yovo (Benin) 100-000s2    
Gwak Dong Han (South Korea) beat Popole Misenga (Refugee Olympic Team) 100s2-000s2 
Cheng Xunzhao (China) beat Krisztian Toth (Hungary) 100-000                        
Alexandre Iddir (France) beat Colton Brown (U.S.) 010s2-000s1                      
Mashu Baker (Japan) beat Aleksandar Kukolj (Serbia) 100s1-000

