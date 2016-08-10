Olympics-Judo-Men's 90kg last 16 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 90kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Otgonbaatar Lkhagvasuren (Mongolia) beat Asley Gonzalez (Cuba) 100s2-000s4 Mammadali Mehdiyev (Azerbaijan) beat Tiago Camilo (Brazil) 011s3-001s1 Varlam Liparteliani (Georgia) beat Ovini Uera (Nauru) 100s1-000 Marcus Nyman (Sweden) beat Celtus Williams Abiola Dossou Yovo (Benin) 100-000s2 Gwak Dong Han (South Korea) beat Popole Misenga (Refugee Olympic Team) 100s2-000s2 Cheng Xunzhao (China) beat Krisztian Toth (Hungary) 100-000 Alexandre Iddir (France) beat Colton Brown (U.S.) 010s2-000s1 Mashu Baker (Japan) beat Aleksandar Kukolj (Serbia) 100s1-000
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.