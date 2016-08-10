版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 03:07 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's 90kg repechage final results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 90kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Otgonbaatar Lkhagvasuren (Mongolia) beat Mammadali Mehdiyev (Azerbaijan) 001s2-000 
Marcus Nyman (Sweden) beat Alexandre Iddir (France) 100-000

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐