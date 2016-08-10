版本:
2016年 8月 11日 星期四 03:35 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Men's 90kg semifinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 90kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Varlam Liparteliani (Georgia) beat Gwak Dong Han (South Korea) 100-000 
Mashu Baker (Japan) beat Cheng Xunzhao (China) 101s1-000

