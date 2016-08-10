版本:
Olympics-Judo-Men's 90kg final results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's 90kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Mashu Baker (Japan) beat Varlam Liparteliani (Georgia) 001s2-000

