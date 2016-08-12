版本:
2016年 8月 12日 星期五 21:48 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's +100kg last 32 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's +100kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Daniel Natea (Romania) beat Kunathip Yea-On (Thailand) 100-000                     
Maciej Sarnacki (Poland) beat Thormodur Jonsson (Iceland) 100s2-000s4              
Abdullo Tangriev (Uzbekistan) beat Derek Sua (Samoa) 100-000s3                     
Or Sasson (Israel) beat Islam El Shehaby (Egypt) 100s1-000                         
Iakiv Khammo (Ukraine) beat Rachid Sidibe (Burkina Faso) 100-000                   
Iurii Krakovetskii (Kyrgyzstan) beat Andre Breitbarth (Germany) 100s1-000s1        
Kim Sung-Min (South Korea) beat Freddy Figueroa (Ecuador) 102-000                  
Alex Garcia Mendoza (Cuba) beat Mukhamadmurod Abdurakhmonov (Tajikistan) 100s1-000 
Roy Meyer (Netherlands) beat Deo Gracia Ngokaba (Congo) 100-000                    
Renat Saidov (Russia) beat Daniel Allerstorfer (Austria) 001s1-000s1               
Barna Bor (Hungary) beat Faicel Jaballah (Tunisia) 101-000s1                       
Ushangi Kokauri (Azerbaijan) beat Arturs Nikiforenko (Latvia) 111-000s2            
Rafael Silva (Brazil) beat Ramon Pileta (Honduras) 110-000s1                       
Mohammed Amine Tayeb (Algeria) beat Temuulen Battulga (Mongolia) 010s2-000s2       
Hisayoshi Harasawa (Japan) beat Adam Okruashvili (Georgia) 000s1-000s2

