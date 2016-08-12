Olympics-Judo-Men's +100kg last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's +100kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Daniel Natea (Romania) beat Kunathip Yea-On (Thailand) 100-000 Maciej Sarnacki (Poland) beat Thormodur Jonsson (Iceland) 100s2-000s4 Abdullo Tangriev (Uzbekistan) beat Derek Sua (Samoa) 100-000s3 Or Sasson (Israel) beat Islam El Shehaby (Egypt) 100s1-000 Iakiv Khammo (Ukraine) beat Rachid Sidibe (Burkina Faso) 100-000 Iurii Krakovetskii (Kyrgyzstan) beat Andre Breitbarth (Germany) 100s1-000s1 Kim Sung-Min (South Korea) beat Freddy Figueroa (Ecuador) 102-000 Alex Garcia Mendoza (Cuba) beat Mukhamadmurod Abdurakhmonov (Tajikistan) 100s1-000 Roy Meyer (Netherlands) beat Deo Gracia Ngokaba (Congo) 100-000 Renat Saidov (Russia) beat Daniel Allerstorfer (Austria) 001s1-000s1 Barna Bor (Hungary) beat Faicel Jaballah (Tunisia) 101-000s1 Ushangi Kokauri (Azerbaijan) beat Arturs Nikiforenko (Latvia) 111-000s2 Rafael Silva (Brazil) beat Ramon Pileta (Honduras) 110-000s1 Mohammed Amine Tayeb (Algeria) beat Temuulen Battulga (Mongolia) 010s2-000s2 Hisayoshi Harasawa (Japan) beat Adam Okruashvili (Georgia) 000s1-000s2
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.