中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 22:34 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's +100kg last 16 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's +100kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Or Sasson (Israel) beat Maciej Sarnacki (Poland) 010s1-000s1           
Abdullo Tangriev (Uzbekistan) beat Daniel Natea (Romania) 110s1-000s1  
Iurii Krakovetskii (Kyrgyzstan) beat Iakiv Khammo (Ukraine) 111-000    
Alex Garcia (Cuba) beat Barna Bor (Hungary) 000-000s1                  
Roy Meyer (Netherlands) beat Kim Sung-Min (South Korea) 101s2-000      
Hisayoshi Harasawa (Japan) beat Ushangi Kokauri (Azerbaijan) 100s1-000 
Rafael Silva (Brazil) beat Renat Saidov (Russia) 100s1-000s2           
Teddy Riner (France) beat Mohammed Amine Tayeb (Algeria) 100-000s1

