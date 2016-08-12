Olympics-Judo-Men's +100kg last 16 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's +100kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Or Sasson (Israel) beat Maciej Sarnacki (Poland) 010s1-000s1 Abdullo Tangriev (Uzbekistan) beat Daniel Natea (Romania) 110s1-000s1 Iurii Krakovetskii (Kyrgyzstan) beat Iakiv Khammo (Ukraine) 111-000 Alex Garcia (Cuba) beat Barna Bor (Hungary) 000-000s1 Roy Meyer (Netherlands) beat Kim Sung-Min (South Korea) 101s2-000 Hisayoshi Harasawa (Japan) beat Ushangi Kokauri (Azerbaijan) 100s1-000 Rafael Silva (Brazil) beat Renat Saidov (Russia) 100s1-000s2 Teddy Riner (France) beat Mohammed Amine Tayeb (Algeria) 100-000s1
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.