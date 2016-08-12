版本:
2016年 8月 12日 星期五 23:00 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Judo-Men's +100kg quarterfinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's +100kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Or Sasson (Israel) beat Roy Meyer (Netherlands) 010s1-000                    
Abdullo Tangriev (Uzbekistan) beat Iurii Krakovetskii (Kyrgyzstan) 100s1-001 
Hisayoshi Harasawa (Japan) beat Alex Garcia (Cuba) 100-000s4                 
Teddy Riner (France) beat Rafael Silva (Brazil) 010s1-000s3

