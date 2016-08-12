版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 22:52 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Men's +100kg quarterfinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's +100kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Hisayoshi Harasawa (Japan) beat Alex Garcia (Cuba) 100-000s4 
Teddy Riner (France) beat Rafael Silva (Brazil) 010s1-000s3

