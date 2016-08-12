版本:
Olympics-Judo-Men's +100kg semifinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's +100kg semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Teddy Riner (France) beat Or Sasson (Israel) 010s1-000s1

