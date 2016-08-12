版本:
Olympics-Judo-Men's +100kg repechage final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's +100kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Alex Garcia (Cuba) beat Iurii Krakovetskii (Kyrgyzstan) 100-000s1 
Rafael Silva (Brazil) beat Roy Meyer (Netherlands) 000s1-000s2

