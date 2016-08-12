版本:
中国
2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:30 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Men's +100kg bronze medal match results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo men's +100kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Or Sasson (Israel) beat Alex Garcia (Cuba) 000s1-000s2               
Rafael Silva (Brazil) beat Abdullo Tangriev (Uzbekistan) 001s1-000s2

