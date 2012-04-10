INTERVIEW-Olympics-Judo gold just what the doctor ordered

| BUENOS AIRES, April 10
BUENOS AIRES, April 10 Olympic judo bronze
medallist Paula Pareto could be forgiven for forgetting to take
the stethoscope from around her neck when she steps onto the mat
for her first fight at the London Games.
Argentine Pareto, who won a surprise medal in Beijing in the
48kg category, is burning the candle at both ends as she tries
to fit training and her medical studies into a packed day, which
includes spending four hours at a hospital.
The 26-year-old told Reuters her status as an Olympian does
not mean her tutors at University of Buenos Aires give her a
free pass if she needs to train or get away for a tournament.
"As far as being absent is concerned, I have to tell them
I'm going to be away, maybe a week or a bit less ... In that
sense they give me consideration, but when I'm around I do what
everyone does," she said referring to her fellow students.
"I think the London dates just fit in and tutors won't make
an issue concerning absenteeism," she said in an interview
before evening training.
Pan-American champion Pareto, Argentina's first Olympic
medal winner in judo, says she is better for her Beijing
experience but knows there is no guarantee she will do better in
London.
"Really, I went to Beijing looking to see what would happen
and get experience and I came back with the bronze medal so it
was a return to my country with great joy," said Pareto, who has
the nickname "La Peke.
"I'm going to London more prepared than for Beijing, that's
sure, but we'll see.
"I only had fifth place at the world championships the
previous year and it was like no one knew much about me in
Beijing."
Watching her practice at the Cenard national training centre
on the edge of the capital with an intensity one can imagine she
also puts into her studies, it is difficult to imagine when she
has time to rest.
"I take my rest more at the weekends than in the week
because during the week the free time I have left between one
practice and another I try to study," she said.
LONG JOURNEY
Travelling also eats up hours of Pareto's time.
She lives in a northern suburb 30 kilometers from the city
centre and her coach, Fernando Yuma, works at her club
Estudiantes in the provincial capital 60km to the south.
The journey that can take more than three hours by bus and
train - one way.
"It's quite complicated because I live in Tigre ... and I
travel to La Plata, so it's more or less three and a half hours
by train and bus. Sometimes I have the luck of going by car but
it isn't often.
"My personal coach, who trains the national team, comes on
Mondays and Fridays here to Cenard, and on Wednesdays and
Fridays he's in La Plata so I go there because ... I think it's
worth the effort."
She does not waste a second of the travelling time, getting
her books out to study during the journey.
Pareto, who has two brothers, says having the support of her
family is crucial, although it is not always easy for them to
watch her compete.
"None of them went to China," she said. "My mother didn't
manage to get the money together so it became impossible. Now
she's doing all she can to go to London.
"My father prefers to follow me on TV ... I can understand
him because he's a father and he's afraid I might get hurt."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)