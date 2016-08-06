版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 48kg last 32 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 48kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Dayaris Mestre Alvarez (Cuba) beat Asaramanitra Ratiarison (Madagascar) 000s1-000s3 
Charline Van Snick (Belgium) beat Monica Ungureanu (Romania) 100-000s1              
Edna Carrillo (Mexico) beat Dilara Lokmanhekim (Turkey) 100-000                     
Van Ngoc Tu (Vietnam) beat Valentina Moscatt (Italy) 000s1-000s2                    
Maryna Cherniak (Ukraine) beat Shira Rishony (Israel) 100s1-000                     
Laetitia Payet (France) beat Chloe Rayner (Australia) 101-000                       
Irina Dolgova (Russia) beat Kim Sol Mi (North Korea) 010-000s1

