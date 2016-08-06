Olympics-Judo-Women's 48kg last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 48kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Dayaris Mestre Alvarez (Cuba) beat Asaramanitra Ratiarison (Madagascar) 000s1-000s3 Charline Van Snick (Belgium) beat Monica Ungureanu (Romania) 100-000s1 Edna Carrillo (Mexico) beat Dilara Lokmanhekim (Turkey) 100-000 Van Ngoc Tu (Vietnam) beat Valentina Moscatt (Italy) 000s1-000s2 Maryna Cherniak (Ukraine) beat Shira Rishony (Israel) 100s1-000 Laetitia Payet (France) beat Chloe Rayner (Australia) 101-000 Irina Dolgova (Russia) beat Kim Sol Mi (North Korea) 010-000s1
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.