版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 22:57 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 48kg last 16 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 48kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Dayaris Mestre (Cuba) beat Julia Figueroa (Spain) 011-000s1                        
Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (Kazakhstan) beat Taciana Lima (Guinea-Bissau) 010s1-010s2 
Ami Kondo (Japan) beat Edna Carrillo (Mexico) 101-000s1                            
Sarah Menezes (Brazil) beat Charline Van Snick (Belgium) 001-000                   
Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) beat Maryna Cherniak (Ukraine) 003s1-000s2              
Paula Pareto (Argentina) beat Irina Dolgova (Russia) 102s1-000s1                   
Jeong Bo Kyeong (South Korea) beat Van Ngoc Tu (Vietnam) 102-000s1                 
Urantsetseg Munkhbat (Mongolia) beat Laetitia Payet (France) 100-000

