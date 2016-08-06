Olympics-Judo-Women's 48kg last 16 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 48kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Dayaris Mestre (Cuba) beat Julia Figueroa (Spain) 011-000s1 Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (Kazakhstan) beat Taciana Lima (Guinea-Bissau) 010s1-010s2 Ami Kondo (Japan) beat Edna Carrillo (Mexico) 101-000s1 Sarah Menezes (Brazil) beat Charline Van Snick (Belgium) 001-000 Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) beat Maryna Cherniak (Ukraine) 003s1-000s2 Paula Pareto (Argentina) beat Irina Dolgova (Russia) 102s1-000s1 Jeong Bo Kyeong (South Korea) beat Van Ngoc Tu (Vietnam) 102-000s1 Urantsetseg Munkhbat (Mongolia) beat Laetitia Payet (France) 100-000
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.