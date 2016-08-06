版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Judo-Women's 48kg quarterfinal results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 48kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Ami Kondo (Japan) beat Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (Kazakhstan) 100-010          
Paula Pareto (Argentina) beat Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) 010-000s2           
Dayaris Mestre (Cuba) beat Sarah Menezes (Brazil) 000-000s1                  
Jeong Bo Kyeong (South Korea) beat Urantsetseg Munkhbat (Mongolia) 101s1-000

