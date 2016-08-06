版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 48kg repechage final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 48kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (Kazakhstan) beat Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) 100s1-000s1 
Urantsetseg Munkhbat (Mongolia) beat Sarah Menezes (Brazil) 100s1-000s1

