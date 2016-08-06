版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Women's 48kg bronze medal match results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 48kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (Kazakhstan) beat Dayaris Mestre (Cuba) 100s2-000 
Ami Kondo (Japan) beat Urantsetseg Munkhbat (Mongolia) 001-000

