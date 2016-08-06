版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 48kg final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 48kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Paula Pareto (Argentina) beat Jeong Bo Kyeong (South Korea) 010s2-000

