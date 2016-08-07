版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 21:44 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 52kg last 32 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 52kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Joana Ramos (Portugal) beat Antoinette Gasongo (Burundi) 102-000        
Mareen Kraeh (Germany) beat Darya Skrypnik (Belarus) 011s2-001s2        
Laura Gomez (Spain) beat Gulbadam Babamuratova (Turkmenistan) 101s1-000 
Tsolmon Adiyasambuu (Mongolia) beat Angelica Delgado (U.S.) 010s2-003   
Christianne Legentil (Mauritius) beat Joud Fahmy (Saudi Arabia) 100-000 
Evelyne Tschopp (Switzerland) beat Priscilla Gneto (France) 100s1-000

