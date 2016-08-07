版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 23:02 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 52kg last 16 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 52kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Ma Yingnan (China) beat Joana Ramos (Portugal) 100-000                
Erika Miranda (Brazil) beat Hela Ayari (Tunisia) 100s1-000s1          
Odette Giuffrida (Italy) beat Mareen Kraeh (Germany) 001s3-000s1      
Andreea Chitu (Romania) beat Laura Gomez (Spain) 101-000              
Natalia Kuziutina (Russia) beat Ecaterina Guica (Canada) 002-000s1    
Misato Nakamura (Japan) beat Tsolmon Adiyasambuu (Mongolia) 100-000   
Christianne Legentil (Mauritius) beat Gili Cohen (Israel) 001s2-000   
Majlinda Kelmendi (Kosovo) beat Evelyne Tschopp (Switzerland) 100-000

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐