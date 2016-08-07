Olympics-Judo-Women's 52kg last 16 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 52kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Ma Yingnan (China) beat Joana Ramos (Portugal) 100-000 Erika Miranda (Brazil) beat Hela Ayari (Tunisia) 100s1-000s1 Odette Giuffrida (Italy) beat Mareen Kraeh (Germany) 001s3-000s1 Andreea Chitu (Romania) beat Laura Gomez (Spain) 101-000 Natalia Kuziutina (Russia) beat Ecaterina Guica (Canada) 002-000s1 Misato Nakamura (Japan) beat Tsolmon Adiyasambuu (Mongolia) 100-000 Christianne Legentil (Mauritius) beat Gili Cohen (Israel) 001s2-000 Majlinda Kelmendi (Kosovo) beat Evelyne Tschopp (Switzerland) 100-000
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
