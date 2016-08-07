版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Judo-Women's 52kg quarterfinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 52kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Ma Yingnan (China) beat Erika Miranda (Brazil) 010s1-000                     
Odette Giuffrida (Italy) beat Andreea Chitu (Romania) 001s2-000              
Misato Nakamura (Japan) beat Natalia Kuziutina (Russia) 100-000              
Majlinda Kelmendi (Kosovo) beat Christianne Legentil (Mauritius) 000s1-000s3

