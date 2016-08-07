版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 52kg repechage final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 52kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Natalia Kuziutina (Russia) beat Christianne Legentil (Mauritius) 100s2-000s3 
Erika Miranda (Brazil) beat Andreea Chitu (Romania) 100s1-010

