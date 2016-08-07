版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 52kg semifinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 52kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Majlinda Kelmendi (Kosovo) beat Misato Nakamura (Japan) 000-000s1 
Odette Giuffrida (Italy) beat Ma Yingnan (China) 000-000s1

