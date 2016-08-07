版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 52kg bronze medal match results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 52kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Natalia Kuziutina (Russia) beat Ma Yingnan (China) 100-000s1    
Misato Nakamura (Japan) beat Erika Miranda (Brazil) 001s1-000s1

