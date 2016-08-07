版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 04:14 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 52kg final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 52kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Majlinda Kelmendi (Kosovo) beat Odette Giuffrida (Italy) 001s1-000

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐